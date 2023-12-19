[Watch previous FOX 8 News coverage in the player above.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The owners of Corky & Lenny’s, a Woodmere restaurant and deli that abruptly announced last week it would close its doors after nearly 70 years in business, are being taken to court, accused of underpaying their workers.

A new civil lawsuit filed last week in Cleveland’s Northern District federal court on behalf of one of the eatery’s servers, Michelle Gilmore, and other affected workers alleges the owners Kenny and Amanda Kurland deducted their pay for 30-minute lunch breaks “that they did not take” and did not pay them time-and-a-half when they worked more than 40 hours in a week.

According to the complaint, Corky & Lenny’s automatically deducted 30 minutes’ pay from any shift of six hours or longer, regardless of whether the workers actually took a lunch break. The policy is included in the business’ handbook.

Ohio Revised Code requires full-time employees take a 30-minute lunch break while on an 8 1/2-hour shift.

Gilmore claims she rarely took a lunch break — less than once a month.

Though the business used to keep track of workers who did not take their lunch breaks, they stopped after 2020, according to the complaint. When Gilmore complained to Amanda Kurland about the lost pay, she told Gilmore she would keep track of the days Gilmore worked and didn’t take a break — but that didn’t happen, according to the complaint.

On the weeks where employees worked overtime, Gilmore claims the Kurlands paid less than required under law. Though Gilmore could expect to make $9.30 per hour in overtime pay in 2022, the complaint alleges the Kurlands didn’t take employees’ tips into account, and instead paid Gilmore just under $7 per hour, she claims.

The current minimum wage for tipped employees in Ohio is $5.05 per hour. That’s going up to $5.25 per hour on Jan. 1, 2024. For non-tipped employees, it’s $10.10 per hour, soon going up to $10.45 per hour.

Gilmore claims the owners made more than $500,000 each year since she started working there three years ago.

The complaint was filed Friday, Dec. 15, just days after the Kurlands announced they would close the deli “for the foreseeable future” and sell off all their goods.

FOX 8 News has reached out to the owners for comment.

Kenny Kurland told FOX 8 News last week the eatery employed about 40 people, down from nearly 75 years ago.