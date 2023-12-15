WOODMERE, Ohio (WJW) – After nearly 70 years in business, the iconic Woodmere restaurant and deli, Corky & Lenny’s, announced its closure.

But before shutting its doors for the last time, all the food inside must go.

Friday, the restaurant announced it was selling frozen soups, corned beef hash, pickles in addition to T-shirts, hats and other items. Open for just a few hours, customers arrived in droves.

“It started in 1956 at Cedar Center and I was born in 1959, so it was my home away from home,” said Susan Rapkin, the daughter of the restaurant founder. “It was all I could do to see my dad because they were always working.”

Working around the clock in addition to a changing labor market are some of the reasons why owner Kenny Kurland said he needed a break after 40 years of working at the family business.

However, people with gift cards should not throw them out. Kurland said he plans to reopen in the future.

“Tough decision, I’ve been thinking about it for a long time,” he said. “I just need some time off. I’m physically and mentally exhausted. I want to spend more time with my children. I will reappear, I’m sure somewhere small because it’s in my blood, but right now I need a break.”

The sudden announcement earlier this week to close took customers by surprise.

“All of our family get-togethers would be here, especially when we have family coming from out of town,” said customer Normal Glazer.

Another said their family recently moved back to the area from out of state and chose their home based on its proximity to Corky & Lenny’s.

“We were here on Saturday. We had no idea that would be our final meal here,” said Amy Rosewater Halushka. “This has been a family tradition. We’re so, so sad.”

Kurland said he employs a little more than 40 people. Years ago, that number was closer to 75.

The restaurant is known for its corned beef and used to sell 10,000 pounds a week, he said.

“It’s been part of my life, my legacy, my heritage,” said Rapkin. “Everywhere you went, you mention Corky and Lenny’s and all across the country people knew about it.”

Kurland, while taking a break from checking out the rush of customers, started to tear up as he thanked everyone for their support over the years.

“I want to thank the community,” he said. “I want to thank the employees. I will reappear somewhere, I’m sure just not sure when.”