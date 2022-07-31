An estimated 300 motorcyclists are expected to gather on Sunday morning for the 14th Annual Cops Ride to honor ten Ohio fallen officers from 2021 (WJW)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — An estimated 300 motorcyclists gathered on Sunday morning to honor ten Ohio fallen officers from 2021, including Cleveland Officer Shane Bartek, who was shot and killed during a carjacking on New Year’s Eve.

The public joined them for the 14th Annual Cops Ride at the Greater Cleveland Peace Officers Memorial with a 10:30 a.m. ceremony before the bikers began rolling out in a procession beginning at West 3rd and Lakeside traveling west through Lakewood, Rocky River, Bay Village, North Olmsted, Olmsted Township, Olmsted Falls, Berea, Middleburg Heights and Brook Park.

The one-hour ride ends at the Rock N Roll City Harley Davidson in Cleveland with food and entertainment.

They are honoring the following ten Ohio fallen officers from 2021:

Toledo Police Officer Brandon Stalker EOW -1/18/21

Hamilton County Sheriff Deputy Donald Gilreath III-EOW 2/12/21

Ohio Division of Parks Officer Jason Lagore -EOW 2/23/21

Nelsonville Police Officer Scott Dawley- EOW 8/3/21

Butler County Deputy Sheriff Robert Mills- EOW 9/12/21

Lawrence County Sheriff Deputy Boyd Blake – EOW 9/29/21

Butler County Sheriff Corrections Lt. Dvid Reynolds -EOW 9/30/21

Medina Corrections Officer Joshua Kristek- EOW 10/24/21

Lawrence Township Patrolman Sean VanDenberg- EOW 12/25/21

Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek- EOW 12/31/21

Speakers at the ceremony include Joe Manion President of the Greater Cleveland Peace Officers Memorial Society, Cleveland Police Deputy Chief Harold Pretel and Connie Moyer, Treasurer of Ohio C.O.P.S. (Concerns Of Police Survivors) and widow of Lancaster Police Officer Marvin Moyer EOW 5/26/17.





The net proceeds from the 14th Annual Cops Ride will be divided between the Greater Cleveland Peace Officers Memorial Society and Ohio COPS.

For more information about the Cops Ride, click here.