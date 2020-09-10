Copley Township cancels Halloween in the Park, says Trick-or-Treating is up to neighborhoods

COPLEY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – Many folks in Summit County are expressing disappointment with a decision by Copley Township leaders to cancel its annual Halloween in the Park event.

On its Facebook page, Copley Township representatives said the event would be canceled and that Trick-or-Treat would not be sponsored by the Township.

Reps did say, however, neighborhoods could organize celebrations if they wanted to.

Many are still disappointed by the decision.

The Township’s Facebook page was flooded with comments.

One person wrote, “You’re okay with promoting the mum sale (which will be harder to social distance) but you’re not okay with promoting trick-or-treat. How hard is it to say, ‘Copley Trick-or-Treat will be this day and this time if you want to participate.’ But instead you’re making me, who is a full time working parent, who is trying to do remote learning, now have to plan Trick-or-Treat for my neighborhood.”

Another resident wrote, “Why do you need it to be mandated by the Township? People will either have their porch lights on with candy available in some form or they won’t.”

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8