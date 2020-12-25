Copley police investigating suspected homicide of 73-year-old woman, officials say

Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background.

COPLEY, Ohio (WJW) — Copley police are investigating the suspected homicide of a 73-year-old woman.

According to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office, officers responded to the 1500 block of Centerview Drive around 2:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve for reports of a physical assault.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the victim dead inside her home.

No other details about what happened were made available.

