Copley police investigating suspected homicide of 73-year-old woman, officials say

COPLEY, Ohio (WJW) — Copley police are investigating the suspected homicide of a 73-year-old woman.
According to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office, officers responded to the 1500 block of Centerview Drive around 2:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve for reports of a physical assault.
When officers arrived on scene, they found the victim dead inside her home.
No other details about what happened were made available.
