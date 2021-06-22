Coors Seltzer releases new alcohol-infused ice cream

(WJW) — Coors Seltzer is releasing a new alcohol-infused ice cream in time for summer.

According to a press release, Coors’ limited-time flavor, Orange Cream Pop, has been churned into a limited-edition ice cream flavor in partnership with Tipsy Scoop.

It’s described as a “refreshing, nostalgic blend of orange and vanilla with a touch of sweetness to taste like orange cream soda.” The ice cream contains up to 5 percent alcohol by volume.

The product is available on Tipsy Scoop’s website and Tipsy Scoop locations starting June 30.