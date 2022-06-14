CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s getting hot in Northeast Ohio. And with the heat wave, local officials have announced plans to open up cooling centers.

CLEVELAND

Cooling centers are being set up throughout the city Tuesday through Thursday, running 11:30 a.m. through 10 p.m.

Locations include:

Zelma George Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 3155 Martin L. King Boulevard

Collinwood Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 16300 Lakeshore Boulevard

Halloran Skating Rink: 3550 W. 117th Street

Kovacic Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 6250 Street Clair Avenue

Michael Zone Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 6301 Lorain Avenue

Sterling Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 1380 E. 32nd Street

Frederick Douglass Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 15401 Miles Avenue

Glenville Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 680 East 113th Street

The city confirmed scheduled activities at these locations are still taking place. Anyone with questions can call 216-664-2325.

AKRON

Residents seeking refuge from the heat can head to four community centers that are extending hours the next two days. New hours are 8:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

Locations include:

Lawton Street Community Center : 1225 Lawton Street

: 1225 Lawton Street Mason Park Community Center : 700 E. Exchange Street

: 700 E. Exchange Street Patterson Park Community Center : 800 Patterson Avenue

: 800 Patterson Avenue Summit Lake Community Center: 380 W. Crosier Street

The city says that all other community centers are keeping normal hours, but are available for those to come and cool off inside.

CANTON

The city is offering a cooling center for those in need Wednesday and Thursday. The Garaux Park Shelter, at 380113th Street Southwest is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on those days. SARTA transportation is available.