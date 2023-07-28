(WJW) – As high temperatures are expected to hit 90 degrees and heat indexes over 100, many cities in Northeast Ohio are providing a place for residents to cool off.

Check out the compiled list of Northeast Ohio cooling centers:

Akron

The following four cooling centers will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday:

Lawton Street Community Center

125 Lawton St.

330-375-2825

Mason Park Community Center

700 E. Exchange St.

330-375-2821

Patterson Park Community Center

800 Patterson Ave.

330-375-2819

Summit Lake Community Center

380 W. Crosier St.

330-375-2826

Barberton

Mayor William Judge has designated the Active Adult Center as a cooling center, available Friday.

The cooling center is located at 500 W Hopocan Avenue and is available until 4:30 p.m. Those needing assistance after-hours are asked to call 2-1-1.

Elyria

Cooling station available at the Thomas O. Shores South Recreation Center located at 101 South Park Drive from Noon to 7 p.m. Friday due to the high heat indexes.

Massillon

The Massillon City Health Department will be open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Friday for anyone who needs to get out of the heat.

Sandusky

A cooling center will open at New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church located at 1920 Eddy Henry Way at 12 p.m. on Friday. The closing time is to be determined.

Anyone who needs a ride to the Cooling Center is asked to call Sandusky Transit at 419-627-0740 or the City of Sandusky Police Department at 419-627-5863.

South Euclid

The City of South Euclid will have the Community Center and the City Hall back lobby open as a cooling center. The Community Center located at 1370 Victory Drive will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and the Police Department lobby located at 1349 South Green Road is open 24 hours.