CLEVELAND (WJW) – Welcome to the first day of fall and it will feel like with a cool start. Temps start in the mid 50s then rise to the lower 70s with plenty of sunshine.

It will become breezy and similar weather for the Browns game Sunday in Cleveland.

Temps will be slightly cooler along the shoreline.

An east coast storm will blanket our area with clouds the 2nd half of Saturday. A few showers may sneak in as well in our eastern counties.

Long range futurecast into the weekend:

Very little rain in the long range outlook.

Temperatures near average next week.

