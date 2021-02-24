Cooler temps return for Thursday with another warm up to follow

CLEVELAND (WJW) — There are some pretty dramatic temperature changes expected overnight into Thursday!

We begin with lows in the lower 20s and not much of a recovery as the mercury only touches 35 degrees.

Wednesday, we were in the 50s for the first time since Christmas Eve, but it was short-lived! The spot showers associated with a cold front dragged in a noteworthy change of airmass! We could also see a few lake-enhanced snowflakes overnight. The cooler air will be gone by this weekend when the 50s may return once again!

Here’s the latest Fox 8-Day Forecast:

Fox 8 Day Forecast

We’ll continue to thaw and melt off our snowpack. Lake Erie ice coverage is now down to 67%! Forecast ice coverage will be dropping to ~56-57% by Monday!

Temperature trending above normal as we head into March, definitely a pattern shift from the last 2 weeks. Check out the graph below:

So far this winter (with 5 days to go) has been ONLY SLIGHTLY BELOW normal compared to the last 15 years…

While we have not broken any temperature records, the temperatures have been consistently COLD. Only 5 days above 50 since Dec 1–none this year). The last time with only 5 was 1986-87. Last winter: 25 DAYS

Notice that we haven’t had much of a break from this continuous cold. Here are the number of days with highs ABOVE 40 and ABOVE 50 over the last 10 winters. The last time we had a winter similar to this winter (lack of 40s and 50s) was 2013-14 and 2010-11.