Cooler temps continue on Sunday with partly sunny skies

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Happy Saturday! After a very rainy Friday, up to 6″ in some spots, we are now savoring the sunshine on this Saturday with a hint of fall in the air!
This taste of fall will be short-lived. We’ll return to the 80s by the beginning of the week. Next weekend is Labor Day weekend, the unofficial end of summer!
Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast.
