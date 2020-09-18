Cooler temps continue Friday, will stick around for the last weekend of summer

CLEVELAND (WJW) — You’ll be reaching for your sweaters and jackets the next several days! High temperatures will not get out of the 60s through the entire last weekend of summer.

Through the overnight, a small chance of an isolated lake effect shower or sprinkle will linger.

The long range outlook issued last week for the remainder of the month highlighted the lack of heat. Heat has been fairly common over the last few years in mid September here in Ohio. Surprisingly, temperatures this September have been near normal overall.

The cool-down will occur in two phases: The first this week/weekend. A brief warmup then another less sharp cool down the last weekend of September. The countdown is on! Fall is 5 days away!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Tropics remain active, and now we’re running out of names! We’ll be pulling from the Greek Alphabet soon! That’s only happened once and it was during the 2005 hurricane season.

