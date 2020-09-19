Cooler temps carry into the overnight with frost advisory issued for some counties

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Temperatures will drop in some areas into the 30s, with a frost advisory issued for three counties here in Northeast Ohio.

There may be damage to sensitive plants so take the necessary precautions. The counties are Ashtabula (inland), Trumbull and Mahoning until 9 a.m. Sunday morning.

The long range outlook issued last week for the remainder of the month highlighted the lack of heat. Heat has been fairly common over the last few years in mid September here in Ohio. Surprisingly, temperatures this September have been near normal overall.

The cool-down will occur in two phases: The first will be this weekend. A brief warmup is likely, but then another less sharp cool down is forecast for the last weekend of September.

