Cooler temps and power-outage potential as blustery high-speed winds roll through NE Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Big changes are coming as a high wind warning goes into effect at 11 p.m Thursday night.

Blustery winds, power-outage potential, and cooler temperatures are in the offing after our 70-degree high temperature.

Here is what you need to know including a look at timing:

Scattered showers have commenced this evening. The heaviest bouts will be between 10 pm and 3 am tonight with thunder.

Rain will be spotty Friday morning. Nothing heavy, but winds will be racing around.

High winds will start after midnight and peak with gusts above 55-60 mph predawn through the Friday morning commute.

Click here for the latest wind alerts: A HIGH WIND WATCH/WARNING has been issued from 12am to noon Friday. (slightly earlier/slightly later times western counties vs eastern counties)

After that, temperatures will cool off Friday with temps falling into the low/mid 50’s. Pick day of the weekend is Saturday. A few warm days will kick off next week before temperatures trending colder Thursday and Friday before Easter weekend.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: