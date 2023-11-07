(WJW) – A quiet start to your morning this Election Day.

The few sprinkles we had, moved out and winds have begun to die down.

Temperature-wise, it’s a milder commute but the afternoon won’t be quite as warm as yesterday as winds shift. Morning is the warmest part of the day!

Not as breezy but we will still have gusts of 20-25 mph during the first part of the day. Quiet with some clouds.

Another higher chance for rain late Wednesday into Thursday.

Temps will cool at the end of the week. Trending colder by late Thursday and into the weekend.

Here is the 8-day forecast:

