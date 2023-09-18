(WJW) – A cool-ish start to the week, but a warm-up is in the works.

This morning will start off in the mid-50s. Temperatures will struggle to climb into the upper 60s thanks to a few spotty and short-lived showers and a few more clouds around.

A few clouds through the day but we will still squeeze out some sunshine.

Conditions look drier for the Browns vs. Steelers in Pittsburgh.

If you are having friends or family over to BBQ for the game, an isolated shower is possible earlier in the day.

Wishing for a warm-up before fall officially arrives?

Temperatures will hit 80° on Friday and a picture-perfect weekend ahead. Enjoy!

The first day of fall is Saturday.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

Very little rain in the long-range outlook. Stay up-to-date by downloading the FOX 8 apps.