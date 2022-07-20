(WJW) – Anyone in need of a break from the heat can find relief at area Salvation Army locations.

The Salvation Army is opening its doors to serve as a cooling center for the community. The locations will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cold refreshments and snacks will be offered.

Cooling Center Locations include:



• The Salvation Army East Cleveland Corps: 1507 Doan Ave. East Cleveland, OH 44112 | Phone: (216) 249-

4334

• The Salvation Army Miles Park Corps: 4139 E. 93rd Street, Cleveland, OH 44105| Phone: (216) 341-1640

• The Salvation Army Ohio City Corps: 4402 Clark Ave., Cleveland, OH 44109 | Phone: (216) 631-1515

• The Salvation Army Temple Corps: 17625 Grovewood Ave., Cleveland, OH 44119 | Phone: (216) 692-1388

• The Salvation Army West Park Corps: 12645 Lorain Ave., Cleveland, OH 44113 | Phone: (216) 252-3593



