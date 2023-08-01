(WJW) – A cool and comfortable start to Tuesday with temperatures in the 50s.

Open up the windows!

A few showers are possible early in the morning, especially near Ashtabula and Lake counties, but most places will stay dry with a few clouds.

Mostly sunny by the afternoon with a bit of haze from wildfire smoke.

Overall, another beautiful day with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

High pressure moves in and will set up a quiet pattern for us to start the week. Our next chance at rain isn’t until the end of the week, Thursday night.

We gradually warm up mid-week. Temperatures are back in the low to mid-80s.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Shower/storm chances increase as we head into next week.