CLEVELAND (WJW) — Most fire stations have one or two firefighters that have become the unofficial chefs. At Cleveland Firestation #10, it’s Garry & Zack Engle!

Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer visited the station Tuesday to learn how to make Grandma Engloni’s World Famous Calzoni.

Station 10, also known as The Dime, was built in 1986. Station 10 is the fifth Battalion and protects the Cleveland Clinic, University Hospital, Severance Hall, Case Western Reserve, University Circle, Little Italy and the Fairfax/Hough Neighborhoods.

To make Grandma Engloni’s World Famous Calzoni at home, check out the recipe below:

Gramma Engloni World Famous Calzoni

Ingredients

– 1 Gallucci dough ball

– 2 Jars Gallucci pizza sauce

– 1 quarter lb Capicola

– 1 quarter lb hard Salami

– 1 quarter lb Deli Pepperoni ( Chopped )

– 1 lb Italian Sausage

– 1 half white onion ( diced )

– 1 green bell pepper ( diced )

– 1 Bag Mozzarella Cheese ( 8 ounces )

– 1 Quarter stick butter ( melted )

Roll the dough out onto a pizza pan Brown the sausage. Pull meat from skillet and leave the fat. Add the chopped pepperoni, diced green peppers and diced onion to the fat and sautee Pull green peppers, onion and pepperoni. Add them to the brown sausage and pour in

half a jar of Gallucci pizza sauce Evenly layer on half of the rolled-out dough Capicola, cheese, Salami, cheese, sausage

mix, cheese Pull the other half of the dough on top and roll the edges together. Bake in the oven for 25 minutes at 500

And Fox 8 did more than just cook at Cleveland Firestation 10!

