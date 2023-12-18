CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Four people and their pets were displaced from their home following a Sunday morning fire that started in the kitchen.

A person at the home in the 2800 block of Harmont Avenue Northeast called 911 just before 10 a.m., saying the the kitchen was on fire, according to a news release.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find smoke and fire coming from a first-floor kitchen window. The home was already evacuated. One adult, three juveniles and their pets were displaced. The Red Cross is assisting the occupants.

No injures were reported.

The cause was determined to be an accidental cooking fire. Damage to the structure was estimated at $5,000; damage to belongings inside was estimated at $2,500.