ASHTABULA, Ohio (WJW) — Dozens of state transportation workers are headed to New York to assist the state in snow removal efforts following a blizzard believed to have killed more than 30 people over the holiday weekend.

A convoy of 28 Ohio Department of Transportation workers in 18 trucks left Ashtabula on Thursday morning for a six-day deployment in the state, according to Gov. Mike DeWine’s office.

The New York Emergency Management Agency requested personnel and equipment from Ohio on Tuesday through a cross-state mutual aid system designed for disasters and emergencies, according to the release.

“ODOT snowplow drivers and mechanics have been remarkable during this Christmas winter storm,” DeWine is quoted in the release. “We are happy to help our neighbors in New York state and know that they would do the same for us in Ohio if the situation was reversed.”

The state sent a team of highway technicians, mechanics and managers from the Cleveland, Akron and New Philadelphia areas, according to a release. They’re bringing 12 tandem dump trucks, two utility mechanic trucks and four crew-cab pickup trucks. They’ll travel along Interstate 90 to western New York, where they will get their assignments from local authorities.

They’re expected to work two 12-hour shifts, then return on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

“The men and women of ODOT are the best at what they do. I know they’ll work hard to help our neighbors in New York. At the end of the day, we’re all Americans,” ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks is quoted in the release.