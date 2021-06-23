Convicted sex offender arrested for attempted rape at Barberton business

BARBERTON, Ohio (WJW) – Barberton police arrested a convicted sex offender Tuesday at a business on 2nd St. NW.

According to police, a 911 went out just before 1 p.m. at Caine’s Flowers.

A press release states that officers arrived on scene within a minute of the call.

As officers arrived, they say the suspect was running out the back door.

The suspect was spotted entering another business nearby where officers arrested him.

According to police, Timothy Williams, 30, has a violent history and is a Tier 3 convicted sex offender.

His previous conviction is from 2011, according to the state sex offender registry.

The registry lists him with an Akron residence.

Williams is in the Barberton City Jail on charges of kidnapping, attempted rape, and aggravated robbery.

He’s scheduled to appear in Barberton Municipal Court this week.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.