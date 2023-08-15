CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Sentencing is set for Tuesday morning for a man who struck and killed a Cleveland firefighter in November.

WJW photo

Leander Bissell is scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m. in the Cuyahoga County Courtroom of Timothy McCormick.

Bissell was convicted in July of several counts including murder and felonious assault in the death of Firefighter Johnny Tetrick.

Tetrick was struck and killed while assisting at the scene of a rollover crash near Bratenahl. Police said Bissell, drove through the scene of the accident on I-90, plowed into the firefighter, and then took off.

Johnny Tetrick

Prosecutors filed a sentencing memorandum Monday saying Bissell is also a dangerous drug dealer that should be sentenced to prison.

The memorandum states, just hours before Bissell drove through the accident scene and killed Tetrick, he was arranging a drug deal.

“Defendant acknowledges he had 20 pills on him, but more at home,” the memorandum states. “These pills are the same as those found during the execution of the search warrant.”

The document adds that lab testing confirmed the pills found in Defendant’s home contained methamphetamine.

“Defendant is a dangerous drug dealer,” the prosecutor stated in the sentencing document. “Dangerous not so much in that he deals narcotics – that goes without saying. What makes him particularly dangerous is that he does not know what he’s selling. As highlighted in his text message with his potential buyer: ‘I got 20 on me but got more off them [six] I don’t know what they is.’ This country is facing an epidemic of fentanyl-related overdose death. Just in our county alone, most of those deaths are the result of a user believing they are consuming one substance – i.e. cocaine or heroin – but the substance is cut with fentanyl, or worse, is pure fentanyl. Defendant was attempting to sell pills with no idea what they were – which poses significant threat to the public.”