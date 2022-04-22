Video above shows officials’ responses to the viral video of officers detaining the 8-year-old boy

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WJW) — Controversy is surrounding an interaction on Monday between New York police officers and a boy accused of stealing a bag of chips.

*Warning: The video we link to below contains profanity.*

A video that went viral shows the 8-year-old crying while being put into the back seat of a Syracuse police cruiser.

Police say the boy was never put in handcuffs and was placed in the back of a patrol car and taken home, along with his bicycle, where officers met with the boy’s father, according to FOX 8’s sister station WSYR.

The officers’ actions are under review, along with body-worn camera footage.

The Syracuse Police Department said in a statement:

We (SPD) are aware of a video being shared on social media involving several of our Officers and juveniles accused of stealing from a store on the City’s northside. The incident, including the Officers’ actions and body-worn cameras, are being reviewed. There is some misinformation involving this case. The juvenile suspected of larceny was not placed in handcuffs. He was placed in the rear of a patrol unit where he was directly brought home. Officers met with the child’s father and no charges were filed.”

WSYR says that during a press conference on Thursday, Syracuse Police Department First Deputy Chief Joseph Cecile explained that the footage gave a more accurate picture of the incident, including the video of the boy crying in the back of the cruiser and another clip of officers talking to the child’s family after he was returned home.

Cecile called this an example of “community policing 101,” where officers took the time to engage with the family.

Anthony Weah, the boy’s father, says there were no issues when talking with police in person that day but he wishes before it escalated, he could have just paid for the chips, according to WSYR.

“I want them to pay for what they did to my son. I’m looking for that help for them to pay so that the people will know so that they will not do it to another child. Today it’s my child, tomorrow, it might be someone else’s child.”

Days later, the 8-year-old boy was issued a juvenile appearance ticket for stealing another child’s bicycle, WSYR reports.

Police say the child is accused of threatening the other child on the bike and stealing it on Thursday night. He was reportedly with his other siblings, who were not charged. The 8-year-old will now have to appear in family court, WSYR reports.