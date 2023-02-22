CLEVELAND (WJW) — Northeast Ohio’s cycling community is celebrating after a controversial bike project was saved.

“For us, this was a hiccup along the road to a really great project,” said Bike Cleveland executive director Jacob VanSickle.

VanSickle reacted to the news that the Midway Bike Project, which would create a protected center bike lane on Superior Avenue, is back on.

“We are looking forward to really looking at the issues and concerns that Patton raised about the project and coming up with solutions,” said VanSickle.

The project was in jeopardy after State Rep. Tom Patton proposed an amendment to the state budget that would have prevented any city in the state of Ohio from installing a bike lane in the middle of a street or highway.

However, Patton announced Wednesday night that the amendment will not move forward saying, “After our discussions surrounding concerns of routes for first responders and other concerned parties, we have been reassured that through the development of the plan, these concerns will be addressed. The proposed amendment was to bring this issue to the forefront to open up a dialogue on this important topic for our region.”

Art courtesy Bike Cleveland

The Midway Bike Project will run from Public Square to East 55th Street. Van Sickle said design and public input will take place over the next year. Construction is set to begin in 2025.

