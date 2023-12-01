CLEVELAND (WJW) – Six and a half years after 17-year-old Michael Chappman was murdered, his mother remains determined to honor his memory, believing those responsible will be caught.

“Yes, I’m going to continue to fight for Michael’s justice,” said Neicey Bryant. “It’s in God’s time, it’s not on my time.”

Chappman was wrongly targeted in a drive-by shooting on Ansel Road near Kenmore Avenue in Cleveland while walking to the store between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. July 6, 2017.

The strong and talented John Hay High School football player initially survived the gunshots and spoke with FOX 8 News from his hospital bed, but then died weeks later on July 23.

The Cleveland Division of Police said a silver Jeep Liberty was seen speeding away from the scene.

Investigators have been seeking information about the driver of that vehicle ever since.

“You think you got away with something but then it’s God’s time. He’ll figure it out and then I’ll be able to figure it out too,” said Bryant.

But there are also positive developments.

Because Michael dreamed of attending college, his death profoundly impacted students with the African American Society on campus at Case Western Reserve University.

They started and have continued an annual scholarship in his name since 2017-2018, which is awarded at the annual Ebony Ball on campus.

“It is really tragic and that’s why the scholarship exists. To be able to make that dream come true for other students,” said Janee Kelly, director of multicultural affairs at CWRU. “Since its inception, we’ve given away this scholarship to five graduating high school seniors going to the college of their choice.”

The African American Society has also simultaneously started a second scholarship given to a current student at Case Western.

Kelly says thousands of dollars has helped between seven and 10 students and all of it was raised by compassionate students who are members of the group.

“These students are doing bake sales, they are creating plate drives, doing so many things to be able to raise the money to give to a student they would not otherwise know. It really is special,“ said Kelly.

When one of Neicey’s daughters, Tinita McGhee, was tragically killed in a car accident in Sept. 2020, AAS added her name to scholarship.

“That right there meant so much to me. It brought tears to my eyes,” said Bryant. “I thank everybody at Case Western Reserve for everything.”

This Saturday, Dec. 3 at the 50th Annual Ebony Ball, another Chappman McGhee scholarship will be awarded to a deserving student.

Just the thought of that is comforting to Neicey, her surviving daughter, husband and entire family who are in the process of starting a nonprofit to help children across the city.

She says the only way to find real healing is through love.

“I really just want to honor my children to bless another kid,” she said.

Anyone with information can call Cleveland police directly or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463. A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and tipsters can remain anonymous.

To donate or learn more about the Chappman McGhee Scholarship and/or African American Society, email afroam@case.edu or the office of multicultural affairs at theoma@case.edu.