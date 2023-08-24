[Editor’s Note: The report above shows other rescues made during Wednesday night flooding.]

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – Sandusky police and fire officials helped rescue at least three people who were stuck in high water after heavy rain.

Sandusky Police Chief Jared Oliver said several vehicles were left abandoned after being stuck in high water on city streets.

A picture the chief sent to the FOX 8 I-Team shows officers and Mosser Construction employees helping rescue a man from his vehicle near the Columbus Avenue underpass.

The chief noted that several streets and basements flooded overnight.

This wasn’t the only rescue crews made during Wednesday night’s flooding. Crews in Lakewood used rescue rafts to help save drivers along I-90.



