WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) – Police are searching for the driver of a silver SUV responsible for hitting a construction worker in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

According to police, the crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-90, near Columbiana Road.

Credit: Westlake Police Department

Officials say the 43-year-old victim is an employee of a construction company and was seriously injured while working in an active construction zone.

According to Westlake police, the vehicle that hit the worker fled the scene and has not been identified.

Credit: Westlake Police Department

Witnesses tell police, they believe the suspect’s vehicle was a silver SUV.

Vehicle parts were left behind at the scene, police say the parts identify the vehicle as most likely a Honda.

The vehicle likely has a damaged passenger-side door, mirror, as well as passenger-side front damage, said police.

“This is another reminder of why it is so important to slow down and move over for all roadside workers. Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured employee,” said Amanda McFarland, Northeast Ohio Public Information Officer for ODOT.

Anyone with information about the suspect vehicle, or the crash is asked to call Westlake Police at 440-871-3311.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 8 News for the latest updates.