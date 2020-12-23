Construction worker hit by car in Coventry Township

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW)– A construction worker suffered serious injuries when he was hit by a car in Coventry Township Wednesday morning.
The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said a crew was setting up a construction zone in the eastbound lane of Robinson Avenue, which was blocked with a vehicle. A 52-year-old worker was standing in the westbound lane directing traffic past the construction vehicle when he was hit.
According to the sheriff’s office, a 62-year-old Mogadore woman did not see the worker standing in the lane.
The man was taken to Akron General Medical Center for life-threatening injuries.
The sheriff’s office said alcohol, drugs and speed are not considered factors. The crash remains under investigation.
