Construction vehicle hit by driver on I-271

LYNDHURST, Ohio (WJW) – An SUV hit a construction truck in Lyndhurst early Monday morning.

It happened around 1 a.m. on I-271 in the southbound express lanes, just north of Brainard Rd.

A roadwork crew was painting lanes in the road when their vehicle was hit.







One person was taken to the hospital. No word on their injuries or who was hurt in the crash.

The area was closed for a short time after the accident.

