Construction vehicle hit by driver on I-271

News

by: FOX 8 Web Central

Posted: / Updated:

LYNDHURST, Ohio (WJW) – An SUV hit a construction truck in Lyndhurst early Monday morning.

It happened around 1 a.m. on I-271 in the southbound express lanes, just north of Brainard Rd.

A roadwork crew was painting lanes in the road when their vehicle was hit.

One person was taken to the hospital. No word on their injuries or who was hurt in the crash.

The area was closed for a short time after the accident.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral