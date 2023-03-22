Editor’s Note: The video above is about traffic at Hopkins.

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Hopkins is experiencing long lines and limited parking as spring breakers have arrived.

Cleveland expects 800,000 passengers from now to mid-April, which is an increase over last year.

The busiest times are expected to be from 6 to 9 a.m. daily.

TSA wait times are expected to be 30 minutes or longer.

In addition, the restoration of the parking garage has temporarily taken away 2000 fewer spots to park.

Also, the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is beginning work on two major roadway projects, which include adding an additional exit lane at I-480 and Grayton Road.

They will also begin the resurfacing of I-480 westbound lanes.

This will likely impact airport access and cause traffic delays around the airport.

Both projects – the CLE Smart Garage renovations and the ODOT roadway projects – are expected to last through the summer.