CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – A large construction project that will affect traffic and an already crowded area for about two months begins today in Cleveland Heights.

Emergency constriction will repair the sewer under Cedar Glen Parkway, which is at risk of collapsing, according to Cleveland Heights Sewer Services Director Anthony Ferrone.

“We have to replace 775 feet of pipe as well as line 900 other feet,” Ferrone said.

Traffic along Cedar Glen Parkway, known best as Cedar Hill, will be reduced from three lanes in both directions to one lane in each direction as crews work for the next seven weeks. The project is expected to cost roughly $1 million.

Drivers are asked to find an alternative route if possible during the construction.

According to Ferrone, the project may take longer depending on inclement weather, but he expects little setbacks.