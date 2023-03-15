(WJW) – Spring is just days away and that means it’s orange barrel season in the Buckeye State.

This year’s winter was one of the least snowy in Ohio’s history and that meant big savings for the Ohio Department of Transportation.

State plow drivers have driven 36% fewer miles so far this year, compared to 2022. They’ve also used 40% less salt, which can be saved and used for the future.

The mild winter also gives road crews a jump start on spring projects, like filling potholes.

On Wednesday, March 15, ODOT officially kicked off its 2023 construction season.

According to state officials, the season will include a record investment of $2.5 billion in infrastructure across the state. This includes work on more than 800 bridges and 5,700 miles of pavement.

In NE Ohio, $748 million will be invested.

The state held a press conference on Wednesday highlighting some of the largest projects.

Here are the projects coming to Cuyahoga, Lake, and Geauga Counties:

Here are the projects coming to Ashtabula, Mahoning, Trumbull, Portage, Stark, and Summit Counties:

Here are the projects ODOT has planned for Ashland, Crawford, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Richland, Medina, and Wayne Counties:

The Ohio Department of Transportation also emphasized Ohio’s Move Over Law which requires drivers approaching any vehicles with flashing or rotating lights on the side of the road to move over to an adjacent lane.