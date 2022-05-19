SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – There’s a lot of activity happening this week on the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home.

This year marks the 10th year for the FOX 8 St. Jude Dream Home and we are happy to report that construction is right on schedule.

This year’s house is being built in historic Shaker Heights by Keystate Homes. The three-bedroom home with two and a half baths is valued at $775,000.

St. Jude Dream Home 2022

Builder Andrew Gotlieb from Keystate Homes says he has the dedicated contractors and tradespeople to thank for keeping things going.

“This house is really special. There’s some really cool stuff going into this home. We have a lot of designers who are donating their time on this project. For me, it’s making an impact… St. Jude does so much for this cause. What I think really makes it special is that we’re doing this within our own community. We’re based in this area

This beautiful “Dream Home” will be given away to one lucky ticket holder on Wednesday, August 24 during FOX 8 News This Morning.

All proceeds from the St. Jude Dream Home project benefit the children at St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis, where no family gets a bill for their child’s cancer treatment.