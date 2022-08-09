GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – A busy 8-mile stretch of I-90 will undergo construction, but not until 2024.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) says they are first asking the public for their input.

The proposed project will stretch from the Hilliard Road exit to the I-71/I-490 Interchange. This runs through Rocky Rover, Lakewood and Cleveland.

ODOT officials say the section of I-90 sees on average more than 140,000 vehicles each day and was originally built between the 1960s and 1970s.

Proposed work would replace the aging pavement, improve the ride quality, as well as decrease maintenance costs, and help plan for future infrastructure needs.

During construction, motorists should expect lane closures, ramp closures, and traffic pattern changes.

The estimated cost of the project is $188 million. Construction would begin in 2024 and would take two years to complete, according to ODOT.

Public comments can be submitted, here. Comments can also be sent via mail to:

Mark Alan Carpenter, P.E. District Environmental Coordinator

5500 Transportation Blvd.

Garfield Heights, OH, 44125

By phone at 216-584-2089 or email via mark.carpenter@dot.ohio.gov.

The deadline to submit a comment is September 9, 2022.