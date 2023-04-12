HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – A construction project in Highland Heights is the source of frustration for residents who said their mail has not been delivered since last week.

“Due to the traffic pattern and the big ditches that are on this side of the road, the mail trucks, UPS, FedEx and Amazon trucks are all not delivering to our homes,” said Nanette Sherwood.

Sherwood is anxiously awaiting the arrival of the medication she needs to take daily. When she called the post office for answers, she was told mail would not be delivered until construction in front of her home is complete, possibly months from now.

The Cuyahoga County road resurfacing project on Wilson Mills at Lander Road is expected to be complete in August, according to a county spokesperson.

FOX 8 followed up with the closest USPS office location in Richmond Heights and was also told, after concrete is poured on the impacted road, mail delivery would resume. Until then, residents should pick up their mail before the post office closes each day.

“I was supposed to receive a package from Express Scripts and UPS said, ‘failed delivery due to obstructed driveway,'” said Sherwood. “That was four days ago. I still haven’t gotten my package yet. I’m trying to track it. The big issue is that we are not getting U.S. mail.”

Sherwood said she was never informed mail would not be delivered prior to the start of construction.

“They knowingly obstructed our mail delivery, and they continue to know that it is obstructed and we’re not getting mail, and yet they’re choosing not to, you know, focus on this immediately,” said Sherwood.

A spokesperson for Cuyahoga County said they only recently learned about the mail issue and contacted USPS for a possible solution. Temporary mailboxes, she said, will be set up when Highland Heights communicates a location.

The Mayor of Highland Heights said he also learned about the problem this week and contacted USPS and county officials. He said the city is not responsible for determining where temporary mailboxes should be placed.

“If I don’t have my medication in probably another couple of days, I mean, it’s something that I have to take daily,” said Sherwood. “When you don’t take it daily, your numbers, you know, your number counts change. So far it’s OK, but it is scary because you don’t know when you’re getting it.”

FOX 8 previously reported on mail delays in this same neighborhood in September when staffing shortages led to infrequent deliveries.