Construction complete on Playhouse Square high-rise apartments

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – After just over two years, work is complete on The Lumen.

Playhouse Square says it’s the largest residential project in Cleveland in four decades.

The Lumen apartment building stands 396 feet tall at Euclid Ave. and East 17th St.

Construction began in April of 2018.

Just over a quarter of the building’s 318 apartments have been filled.

People were allowed to move into some of the lower floor apartments over the summer, while work was completed on the top floors.

Prices range from around $1400 to $7400.

