LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — A grand jury has returned an indictment charging a construction company along with its owner and foreman in the collapse of a parking garage in Lakewood late last year, the Cuyahoga County prosecutor’s office said.

Atlas Masonry Restoration and Maintenance, owner Elmer Mekker and foreman Charles Hawley are being charged with inducing a panic.

According to the indictment, the jurors found the defendants “did cause the evacuation of any public place, or otherwise cause serious public inconvenience or alarm by committing any offense, with reckless disregard of the likelihood in its commission would cause serious public inconvenience or alarm and resulted in economic harm of $150,000 or more.”

The prosecutor’s office confirmed to FOX 8 the damages are estimated at over $1 million and that those indicted face up to 36 months in jail.

The collapse took place on Dec. 23, resulting in major damage to the Marine Towers West two-level underground parking structure, along with crushing dozens of cars. However, no one was reported injured in the incident.

The company had been contracted to perform concrete repairs on the structure. The prosecutor’s office said Hawley and another employee had removed concrete around some of the supporting pillars in the lower level of the garage, leaving only rebar. About 18 hours later, the structure started to shake, which led to the collapse.

Lakewood police found in an investigation that plans to fully secure the pillars were non-existent.

The apartment building, which was built in 1963 and has 171 units, was evacuated at the time of the incident, with residents allowed to return the following day.

“It is a miracle that the recklessness displayed, not only by Atlas Masonry but the owner and foreman in charge, did not result in serious injury or death,” Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said in a statement. “Their poor decisions put hundreds of lives at risk, and they need to be held accountable for that.”

The company was convicted last month of not securing a permit prior to their work on the garage in Lakewood Municipal Court.

An arraignment date has not yet been set in this new indictment.