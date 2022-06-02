LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – A construction company was arriagned Thursday on charges in connection with the collapse of a parking garage in Lakewood last year.

A grand jury indicted Atlas Masonry Restoration and Maintenance, owner Elmer Mekker and foreman Charles Hawley last month. They’re charged with inducing panic.

The collapse on Dec. 23 resulted in major damage to Marine Towers West underground parking garage. Dozens of cars were crushed. No one was hurt. According to prosecutors, damages are estimated at over $1 million. Those indicted face up to 36 months in jail.

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

The company was contracted to perform concrete repairs on the structure. The prosecutor’s office said Hawley and another employee removed concrete around some of the supporting pillars in the lower level of the garage, leaving only rebar. The structure started to shake less than 24 hours later, which led to the collapse.

“It is a miracle that the recklessness displayed, not only by Atlas Masonry but the owner and foreman in charge, did not result in serious injury or death,” Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said in a statement. “Their poor decisions put hundreds of lives at risk, and they need to be held accountable for that.”

The construction company was also convicted last month of not securing a permit prior to their work on the garage in Lakewood Municipal Court.

A not guilty plea was entered on their behalf. They are due next in court on June 21.