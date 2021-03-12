‘Consider donating life’: Cleveland couple encourages organ donation after sharing kidney transplant

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Cleveland couple knows what it means to give and to receive the gift of a life-saving organ donation.

In 2004, after a lifetime of dealing with diabetes, Joe Wallison’s kidneys began to fail and he needed a transplant.

In a twist of fate, his wife Maggie learned she was the best match and saved his life.

“The person who was walking us through the process said to me ‘honey, that’s really nice of you to try to give your husband a kidney, but the chances of that happening are only four percent,'” Maggie Wallison said.

After testing determined Maggie was a match, she gave her Joe one of her kidneys within a month, saving his life.

“Because of my wife, I was able to see my daughter graduate from college, walk her down the aisle and play with two beautiful little girls,” Joe said.

However, fifteen years later, in 2019, Maggie’s remaining kidney began to fail and she needed a transplant.

“I was walking downtown with a girlfriend and didn’t feel very well and that was on a Thursday and by Sunday night joe took me to the hospital and we were in kidney failure when we got to the hospital,” Maggie said.

Doctors said Maggie had developed Goodpasture syndrome, an auto immune disorder where a person’s antibodies aggressively attack the kidneys.

Because Maggie was a previous donor, her need for a kidney became a priority.

“The policy for organ donor system in the United States is always there to protect the donor because to me they’re heroes,” Cleveland Clinic Kidney Transplant Director Doctor Alvin Wee said.

After a short time on the transplant list, Maggie received her new kidney last November from an anonymous donor at the Cleveland Clinic.

Now, the couple says everyone should consider becoming an organ donor.



“I want people to know that I never regretted for a moment giving Joe the kidney,” said Maggie. “And, when I was in need the Clinic kept to their word and they helped me get a kidney.”

“Consider donating life. I know it’s a cliché, but you know what? You have two people here who get to play with their granddaughters get to have normal lives,” Joe said.

For more information about becoming an organ donor, visit the Lifebanc website.