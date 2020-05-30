Connecticut officers stand up against police brutality, encourage all law enforcement members to do same

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WJW) — A Connecticut police department is standing up against police brutality and calling on all officers across the nation to do the same.

The New Haven police force stood together in solidarity Saturday morning on Facebook live.

“Today I join fellow leaders from across the country. Law enforcement and courageous leaders have taken a stand against police brutality,” said Otoniel Reyes, Chief of Police. “The message I want to send to you today is that this message needs to be echoed by every law enforcement officer, not just leaders. So today, the New Haven Police Department wants to call out every law enforcement officer across the country to stand with us and stand against police brutality.”

The department resounded the words “we stand against police brutality” and then took the oath of office, renewing their vows to the city they serve.

Two protests occurred in the city of New Haven Friday night due to the recent police brutality events that occurred in both Minneapolis and Connecticut, according to our sister station WTNH.

The first protest was in response to the death of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody.

The other happened outside New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker’s home. Demonstrators were demanding that charges against Richard Smith Jr. be dropped. He was arrested after police said he shoplifted from Walmart. Video reportedly shows Smith running through the retailer while officers chased him. They eventually took him down. Many citizens have said the video was violent.

