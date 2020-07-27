Conneaut police investigating after cat shot with arrow, animal expected to survive

CONNEAUT, Ohio (WJW) — Conneaut police are investigating after a cat named Callum was found shot with an arrow.

The animal is now in the care of Sara Maddox who runs “Maddox and Friends Cat Rescue.” She said he has to undergo emergency surgery.

She said the arrow doesn’t appear to have struck any major organs.

“I will not be putting this boy down. He will have the arrow removed and unless he is suffering enough that I can see no will left in him to live, we will be taking ALL measures to save his life and watch this story unfold,” Maddox wrote on Facebook.

Police told FOX 8 they do have a person of interest in the case. The report has been sent to the law director’s office for review of charges.

Maddox is in desperate need of donations to help pay for Callum’s recovery.

Those interested in helping or would like to follow along for updates can visit her Facebook page. *WARNING: There are graphic photos of the injured cat on there.*

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: