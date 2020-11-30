Congratulations! Kristi Capel welcomes baby girl

(WJW) — FOX 8’s own Kristi Capel announced some wonderful news Monday: She and the family have welcomed their baby girl!

Kristi posted photos of their new bundle of joy and said, “Kapri Victoria has arrived! We are doing great and enjoying all the snuggles now. Duke and Kyndal have been awesome helpers and are so in love with their baby sister. Thank you all for your prayers and beautiful messages along the way. She has completed our family. Thank you God for this blessing!”

Kapri Victoria was born weighing 8 lbs. and 12 oz.

Congratulations to Kristi and her entire family!

*In the video, below, watch our send-off to Kristi on her last day at FOX 8 before maternity leave: