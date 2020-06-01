1  of  4
Confused about the downtown curfew? City spells out restrictions and what you need to know…

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The city of Cleveland extended a curfew downtown through 8 p.m. Tuesday following a violent weekend.

The curfew is in effect for the Central Business District and the Market District area of Ohio City. Traffic is restricted, and a parking ban is in effect for all city streets in that area.

These maps show the curfew areas:

Many Fox 8 viewers have been confused on what the curfew means for them. The city of Cleveland is sharing some details and clarifications.

According to Mayor Frank Jackson’s proclamation of civil emergency, all persons are prohibited from walking, running, loitering, standing or driving within the curfew area with the following exceptions:

— Those traveling to and from their homes
— Those traveling for medical care and/or safety
— Those traveling to and from their place of employment for regular business hours

All businesses and places of employment located in the curfew area are urged to close their business during the curfew period.

Here are some further details from the city of Cleveland:

