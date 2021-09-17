Conditions are right for great fall color when leaves change this season

CLEVELAND (WJW) — If you were miserable in the humidity this summer, which is tied for fourth of all time most humid, or suffered with flooding during the second wettest summer on record in Northeast Ohio, you’ll soon reap the benefits of what experts call a “good growing season.”

Yes, that’s right. What we just experienced in Northeast Ohio – warm temps, humidity and rain, lots of rain – was a good growing season, ending in what’s expected to be a magnificent display of awe-inspiring color as the local, fruit-bearing trees have one last hurrah before going dormant in winter.

Ohio Department of Natural Resources Fall Color Forester David Parrott says the conditions are lining up for the leaves to produce intense color this season as we approach peak week in mid-October, specifically October 18, seen in the smokymountains.com interactive map below.

Parrott says the length of daylight is the main driver that signals leaves to change. Longer nights and shorter days, along with the cooler weather, let the leaves know it’s time to flaunt their color and eventually fall, making a multi-colored, crunchy carpet.

“The conditions needed for great fall color start as early as spring,” he said. “The amount of rainfall we had signaled the leaves to perform more photosynthesis.”

According to Smoky Mountains website, chlorophyll is not the only player in the fall leaf-color game. Compounds known as Carotenoids and Anthocyanins are stored in the leaves, hidden by the green tones that chlorophyll gives off, then as the fall days begin to get shorter and shorter, the production of chlorophyll slows to a hault, eventually giving way to the ‘true’ color of the leaf.

Beta-Carotene is one of the most common carotenoids present in most leaves. Strongly absorbing blue and green light, it reflects yellow and red light from the sun, giving leaves their orange hue. (Courtesy of smokymountains.com)

Unlike the carotenoids, anthocyanin production increases dramatically with autumn. This protects the leaf, prolonging its life on the tree through the Autumn season, and also provides the beautiful red color to the leaf. (Courtesy of smokymountains.com)

Flavonols, a part of the flavonoid family, are always present in leaves, and also contribute to the yellow color of egg yolks. While always present in leaves, it’s not seen until the production of Chlorophyll stops and Chlorophyll is broken down into other compounds. (Courtesy of smokymountains.com)

Parrott says that at ODNR, they encourage everyone to get out and enjoy the state parks, even if their only motivation is seeing the colors of fall leaves.

He says one of the best places to see amazing views of colorful foliage in Northeast Ohio is a Mohican State Forest in Perrysville.

If you’re able to travel to parks farther south where peak week is later, during late-October, he says you can also check out Great Seal State Park in Chillicothe or Hocking Hills State Park in Logan.