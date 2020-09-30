Concord Township firefighters rescue hiker and dog from cliff

CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW)– The Concord Township Fire Department rescued a hiker and and their dog after they fell over a cliff on Tuesday.

It happened at the Lake Metroparks Environmental Learning Center. The department said the crew and the Concord Fire Rope Techs used the off-road rescue vehicle to come to the victim’s aid.

The hiker and the dog were not injured.

The fire department reminded residents there are hundreds of acres of the Lake Metroparks in Concord Township, and many have very steep ravines and cliffs.

