CLEVELAND (WJW) — The birthplace of Rock & Roll and neighboring cities are the home of some major concerts this year. Artists including Lizzo, Shania Twain, Foregnier and more are on the roster for different Cleveland-area venues in 2023.
Check out venue lineups below:
Blossom Music Center:
June 1: Louis Tomlinson
June 13: Matchbox Twenty & The Wallflowers
June 22: Eric Church Outsiders Revival Tour
June 30: Shania Twain
July 24: Foreigner: Farewell Tour with Loverboy
August 20: Goo Goo Dolls & O.A.R
Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse:
April 5: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band 2023 Tour
May 12: Lizzo
May 16: blink-182
June 4: Paramore
The Agora:
June 4: Death Cab for Cutie
Beachland Ballroom and Tavern:
June 10: Eyelids
July 13: Altin Gün
July 25: Reverend Horton Heat with The Delta Bombers
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica:
May 20: Lynyrd Skynyrd
June 11: Tyler Childers
June 12: Two Friends
June 13 + 14: Billy Strings
June 22: Noah Kahan
July 2: Rebelution
July 11: Yungblud
Mahall’s
May 25: Elita
This story will be updated as more venues and artists schedule concerts in the Cleveland area.