Concerts returning to Blossom Music Center starting this summer

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — Outdoor concerts can be added to your bucket list of things to do this summer and into fall.

Tickets for shows are now on sale at Blossom Music Center.

Starting on August 19 Kings of Leon will have a performance in their When You See Yourself Tour, followed by Zac Brown Band: The Comeback Tour the next day on August 20

The Jonas Brothers’ tickets go on sale May 27 at 10 a.m. for their September 22 concert in The Remember This Tour with Kelsea Ballerini.

The Jason Aldean: Back in the Saddle Tour makes a stop at Blossom on October 15.

If rock, pop or country are not your thing, you can also enjoy classical music under the stars as The Cleveland Orchestra returns for music and fireworks on July 3 and 4.

They will also play 6 concerts from July 11 through September 5 featuring Mozart, Beethoven, Tchaikovsky, The Beatles and hits from Hollywood.