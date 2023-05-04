(WJW) – Concert fans will want to mark their calendar for Concert Week – a chance to score $25 tickets to shows all over Cleveland, all over Ohio, and all over the country!

The sale offered through Live Nation will start on May 10 at 10 a.m. and run through May 16 at 11:59 p.m.

The deal is good for 3,800 select performances across North America. This includes several at Blossom Music Center, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, House of Blues, and MGM Northfield Park.

How Concert Week works:

During Concert Week, May 10-16, fans can click here to see the full list of participating events.

Once they’ve selected a show they want to see for just $25 they can add ticket(s) to their cart and proceed to checkout.

Fans should look for the ticket type labeled “Concert Week Promotion.”

How to find participating shows:

Fans can filter their search at LiveNation.com by participating events, venues, or artists.

While on the Live Nation website, fans can also set the location to the closest city and the site will only include participating shows nearby.

When to buy tickets:

Presale tickets will be available starting Tuesday, May 9 at 10 a.m.

The sale to the general public begins on Wednesday, May 10 at 10 a.m.

How to get presale tickets:

Verizon Presale:

Verizon will offer customers an exclusive presale for Live Nation Concert Week through Verizon Up Tuesday, May 9 at 10 a.m. through 11:59 p.m. Verizon customers can get access to the presale by linking their Ticketmaster and Verizon accounts. For more details visit Verizon Up.

Rakuten Presale:

Rakuten members can purchase presale tickets starting Tuesday, May 9 at 10 a.m. through 11:59 p.m. Fans can sign up for Rakuten to receive a presale access code, which will be

available within the My Account page of Rakuten’s app or website.

More information on Concert Week can be found, here.