Concerns raised over video showing Mansfield police arrest man, teen

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW)– Mansfield police are facing questions after cell phone video of officers arresting a man and a juvenile on Monday night was posted on social media.

According to a police report, officers arrested the 37-year-old man on charges of menacing, public intoxication and resisting arrest. While police had the man handcuffed, a juvenile approached the police cruiser, ignoring police commands to stay on the side of the street.

The cell phone video shows a police officer grabbing the 17-year-old from behind and taking him to the ground. While police were attempting to restrain the man and the juvenile, a witness recording the incident, told the tee to stop moving and to obey police commands.

However, he began cursing at the police after an officer dragged the teen toward the cruiser. Several witnesses are heard in the video yelling “He’s a minor.”

More police officers arrived at the scene and told the witnesses to back up. Police tried to place the 37-year-old man in the cruiser, but he continued to resist before eventually be placed in the back seat.

An officer then approached the witness recording the incident and told him that he had to give up his phone as evidence in the investigation. The witness told the officer that he was a juvenile and that he needed to contact his mother, but the officer responded, “That’s not how it works buddy.”

FOX 8 News requested an on-camera interview with Mansfield police about the incident, but they declined, citing the ongoing investigation. The department issued a statement that reads in part, “We understand the concerns that have been raised by the incident, and are currently reviewing any and all video associated with the arrests.”

Mansfield residents who have watched the video are voicing concern about the treatment of the 17-year-old.

“For the most part, most of Mansfield Police Department is not like that, like Mansfield Police Department is usually rather fair, so it was really disturbing,” Dakota Warfield said.

According to the police report, the 17-year-old was issued a summons in juvenile court and was then released into the custody of his mother.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: